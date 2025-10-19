Latest

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 19 October 2025

By News Desk
9:21 am | Oct 19, 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market remained relatively steady on Sunday, with minor fluctuations across major global currencies against Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar (USD) held firm at Rs. 282.65 (buying) and Rs. 282.85 (selling), showing little movement from previous sessions. The Euro (EUR) traded at Rs. 331.8 (buying) and Rs. 335.3 (selling), reflecting mild strength in European currency amid steady demand in the interbank market.

UK Pound (GBP) maintained its strong position, quoted at Rs380.65 (buying) and Rs. 383.65 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at Rs. 75.35 (buying) and Rs. 76.00 (selling).

UAE Dirham (AED) was recorded at Rs. 76.8 (buying) and Rs. 77.8 (selling), while the Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at Rs. 77.3 (buying) and Rs. 78 (selling).

Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Japanese Yen (JPY) remained largely unchanged, trading at Rs. 39.85 / 40.25 and Rs. 1.88 / 1.98 respectively. The Indian Rupee (INR) also hovered around Rs. 3.13 (buying) and Rs. 3.22 (selling).

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 282.65 282.85
Euro 331.8 335.3
UK Pound Sterling 380.65 383.65
Saudi Riyal 75.35 76
Australian Dollar 185.5 190.5
Bahrain Dinar 746.7 754.2
Canadian Dollar 205.5 212.5
China Yuan 39.85 40.25
Danish Krone 44.6 45.2
Hong Kong Dollar 36.5 36.85
Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
Japanese Yen 1.88 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar 913.4 922.4
Malaysian Ringgit 67.25 67.85
New Zealand Dollar 164.8 166.8
Norwegians Krone 28.3 28.6
Omani Riyal 731 738.5
Qatari Riyal 77.3 78
Singapore Dollar 216.75 221.5
Swedish Korona 30.05 30.35
Swiss Franc 355.02 357.77
Thai Bhat 8.7 8.85
U.A.E Dirham 76.8 77.8
   
Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now