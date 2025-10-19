Currency Rates in Pakistan Open Market Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rate – 19 October 2025

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market remained relatively steady on Sunday, with minor fluctuations across major global currencies against Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar (USD) held firm at Rs. 282.65 (buying) and Rs. 282.85 (selling), showing little movement from previous sessions. The Euro (EUR) traded at Rs. 331.8 (buying) and Rs. 335.3 (selling), reflecting mild strength in European currency amid steady demand in the interbank market.

UK Pound (GBP) maintained its strong position, quoted at Rs380.65 (buying) and Rs. 383.65 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal (SAR) traded at Rs. 75.35 (buying) and Rs. 76.00 (selling).

UAE Dirham (AED) was recorded at Rs. 76.8 (buying) and Rs. 77.8 (selling), while the Qatari Riyal (QAR) stood at Rs. 77.3 (buying) and Rs. 78 (selling).

Chinese Yuan (CNY) and Japanese Yen (JPY) remained largely unchanged, trading at Rs. 39.85 / 40.25 and Rs. 1.88 / 1.98 respectively. The Indian Rupee (INR) also hovered around Rs. 3.13 (buying) and Rs. 3.22 (selling).