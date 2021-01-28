Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,910 new infections, 64 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 64 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,910 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

With the new 64 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,514 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 539,387.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,371 patients have recovered from the virus in a day; total recoveries have recorded at 494,578.

As of Thursday, the total count of active cases is 33,295. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 4.67 percent.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 243,683 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 155,805 in Punjab 66,198 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41,076 in Islamabad, 18,788 in Balochistan, 8,931 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,906 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,661 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,957 in Sindh, 1,870 in KP, 472 in Islamabad, 259 in Azad Kashmir, 193 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

At least 40,821 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours while 7,804,935 samples have been tested so far.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar on Wednesday said the Covid-19 vaccination drive will be launched next week, starting with front-line health workers.

The system for vaccination is in position. Hundreds of vaccination points in Pakistan will be administering the Covid vaccine, he added.