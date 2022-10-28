China launches world’s first inhalable Covid vaccine

SHANGHAI – China has launched what is believed to be a world’s first inhalable version of coronavirus vaccine, which will be used as a booster dose.

The rollout of the new type of vaccine comes around seven weeks after the Chinese regulator approved it in September.

The vaccine called Convidecia Air, which has been developed by CanSino Biologics Inc, received the approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China.

Utilizing the same adenovirus vector technological platform as the intramuscular version Convidecia, the newly-developed inhaled vaccine provides a non-invasive option that uses a nebulizer to change liquid into an aerosol for inhalation through the mouth.

“Convidecia Air™ is needle-free and can effectively induce comprehensive immune protection in response to SARS-CoV-2 after just one breath,” the CanSino Biologics Inc had said in its official statement last month.

Experts say the mucus membrane is the first defence of a human body’s respiratory system and it needs to be stimulate directly to boost immunity, adding that the inhaled version of vaccine does the same.