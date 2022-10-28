China launches world’s first inhalable Covid vaccine

08:08 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
China launches world’s first inhalable Covid vaccine
Source: cansinotech.com
Share

SHANGHAI – China has launched what is believed to be a world’s first inhalable version of coronavirus vaccine, which will be used as a booster dose.

The rollout of the new type of vaccine comes around seven weeks after the Chinese regulator approved it in September.

The vaccine called Convidecia Air, which has been developed by CanSino Biologics Inc, received the approval from the National Medical Products Administration of China.

Utilizing the same adenovirus vector technological platform as the intramuscular version Convidecia, the newly-developed inhaled vaccine provides a non-invasive option that uses a nebulizer to change liquid into an aerosol for inhalation through the mouth.

“Convidecia Air™ is needle-free and can effectively induce comprehensive immune protection in response to SARS-CoV-2 after just one breath,” the CanSino Biologics Inc had said in its official statement last month.

Experts say the mucus membrane is the first defence of a human body’s respiratory system and it needs to be stimulate directly to boost immunity, adding that the inhaled version of vaccine does the same.

‘IHU’: New vaccine-resistant variant of Covid ... 03:43 PM | 4 Jan, 2022

PARIS – As the Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in parts of the world, health experts in France ...

More From This Category
Elon Musk acquires Twitter, fires CEO Parag ...
07:45 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
Former Indian Navy officer among eight arrested ...
07:11 PM | 28 Oct, 2022
12th SIBF Conference: 971 publishers from 92 ...
05:46 PM | 27 Oct, 2022
At least 15 killed, scores injured in 'terror ...
09:25 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
World’s dirtiest man dies months after his ...
03:33 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
UN urges Kenya for full investigation into ...
01:44 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zarnish Khan leaves fans grooving with killer dance moves
04:56 PM | 28 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr