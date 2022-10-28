FIA summons Shah Mahmmod Qureshi in cipher audio leaks case

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi for interrogation in a case related to a leaked audio on the cipher issue.

The former foreign minister has been directed to appear before the investigation team at 12 noon.

Reports said that former foreign secretary Sohail Mahmood was also summoned to FIA headquarters today (Friday) for questioning in the cipher case.

The investigation agency launched the investigation after multiple audios of purported conversation between PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Qureshi and other party leaders were leaked online.

In the leaked audio, the former prime minister Imran Khan can be heard discussing strategy to twist 'foreign conspiracy' regarding US cipher with former federal ministers Asad Umar and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

In the audios, the defiant politician purportedly told his aides to change the minutes of cipher, adding that his former principal secretary advised having a xerox copy of the minutes.

During the conversation, the voice said to be of Azam Khan, can be heard saying the cipher came around 8th, or 9th of the month, on which Khan said, the meeting occurred a day back on the 7th.

Khan then stressed avoiding to name the United States, saying no one should utter any country’s name, calling it of the paramount importance of their move to ‘play with the cipher’.

Senior PTI leader Asad Umar then corrected party chief, saying it's not letter as its a transcript of the meeting. On which former PM cleared that the term is for masses.

In another audio, the deposed PM and his principal secretary at the time discussed ways to play with the cipher.