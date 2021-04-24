Pakistan reaches 90% capacity of oxygen, warns minister amid Covid crisis
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Information Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Saturday that Pakistan is currently consuming 90 percent Oxygen of our total supply while positivity ratio of COVID-19 cases has surged to 11 percent.
The minister revealed this while addressing a press conference in Karachi. Warning national of complete lockdown, he said that only strict implementation of SOPs could bring the situation under control.
He said the government has decided to get assistance from army to ensure the fully compliance to Covid-19 SOPs.
Chaudhry Fawad Hussain urged all political parties, Ulema and people with influence to play their role in implementation of SOPs.
The Minister also urged Election Commission of Pakistan to formulate SOPs for election campaigns as in our neighbouring country India, Modi's election campaign is being considered as the major reason of Corona spread.
