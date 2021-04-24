Pakistan mulls lockdown in cities with high Covid positivity ratio

ISLAMABAD – As the third wave of the pandemic is intensifying in Pakistan, the government is mulling to impose lockdown in mega urban centers with higher ratio of COVID-19.

The plan was discussed on Saturday in a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar.

The forum deliberated upon proposed lock downs in such cities if disease continues to surge in these areas.

It added that the decision on lockdown would be taken after deliberate discussion amongst all stake holders.

The NCOC also decided that the assistance of law enforcement agencies (LEAs) by Army, FC, Rangers, where requested by provincial governments would be provided.

It also extended two days inter provincial transport ban (on Saturday and Sunday) till May 17, 2021.

Pakistan will receive 0.5 million doses of Sinopharm vaccine from China today. The consignment will be brought through a special PAF plane from China.

It was also decided to allow walk-in facility to 60 years plus aged citizens.

The NCOC was also apprised that a total of 6,901 beds have been inducted to handle the growing number of serious cases. However, Oxygen supply was also being critically monitored, the Forum was told.