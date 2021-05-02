Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Covid-19 hotspots to stem virus spread
Web Desk
11:10 AM | 2 May, 2021
Micro smart lockdown imposed in Karachi's Covid-19 hotspots to stem virus spread
KARACHI – District central authorities in Karachi enforced smart lockdowns in different neighborhoods for two weeks to reduce the spread of the virus amid the third intensive wave of the pandemic.

The notification issued by the Karachi deputy commissioner office announced micro smart lockdown in areas of Gulberg, Liaquatabad, North Karachi, and North Nazimabad towns.

It stated that the movement of those living in these areas under lockdown shall be restricted with an immediate effect for at least two weeks. Only grocery shops and pharmacies will remain open on specific timing laid out by officials.

Public transport including private rides will be barred to enter these areas while home delivery or take away service will not be allowed in the affected areas.

Meanwhile, over 1,000 new infections were detected in Sindh for the sixth consecutive day. On Saturday, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah also alarmed about the highest single-day tally reported in the province since January 29, 2021.

