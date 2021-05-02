‘PM did not mention Faez Isa, Farogh Naseem did’ - Former DG FIA retracts allegations against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD – Former DG FIA Bashir Memon Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not mention Justice Qazi Faez Isa’s name during his brief meeting but it was Farogh Nasim who discussed the Supreme Court judge in a meeting.

Responding to this matter in a TV show, the former federal investigator claimed that he had told the federal law minister that the PM had not asked him about Qazi Faez Isa; otherwise, he would have explained to Khan that it was not his job.

Clarifying his stance, Memon who was widely reported to have alleged that the premier had directed him to file a case against Justice Qazi Faez Isa, now changed his stance and said Imran Khan never issued any such instructions to him.

He clarified that the meeting with the Prime Minister just lasted just two to three minutes. He also mentioned that PM has always been appreciative now and that time too.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Shahbaz Gill claimed in a statement that the former DG FIA has withdrawn his allegations.

پچھلے کئی دنوں سے بشیر میمن جھوٹ بول رہے تھے- جیسے ہی ان کی ملوں کا حساب دینا پڑا تو خود ہی تھوک کر چاٹ لیا-اپنے الزام واپس لے لئے۔کہا تھا ناں وزیراعظم عمران خان پر پہلے بھی بہت حملہ آور ہوئے لیکن خان کا اللہ پر ایمان ہے خان محمد ﷺ کا سچا عاشق ہے اور اللہ ہی خان کی حفاظت کرتا ہے pic.twitter.com/gzZSddWfwP — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) May 1, 2021

“Bashir Memon has been lying for the last several days. As soon as he was made accountable for his mills, he himself withdrew his statement. Prime Minister Imran Khan has faith in Allah and he is a true lover of Muhammad, so Allah protects him, he further added.

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry also slammed former DG FIA. In Pakistan, one can accuse the prime minister merely of making headlines but later can easily take a U-turn.

The trend of hurling false allegations must be stopped once and for all. If the issue is raised with the concerned news channel, then media freedom comes under threat and if the guest is asked for an explanation then allegations of political victimization are hurled,” he further added.