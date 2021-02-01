Pakistan reports 26 new deaths, 1615 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
11:42 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded 26 more deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, the National Command & Operation Centre said on Monday.
The death toll, with the latest deaths, reached to 11,683.
According to the latest statistics, 1,615 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 34,785 people.
As many as 501,252 people so far recovered from the disease while there a total of 33,493 active cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan as of 1st Feb.
- Shafqat Mahmood wishes students luck as Pakistan reopens primary ...12:29 PM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan reports 26 new deaths, 1615 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 ...11:42 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
- PM Imran congratulates KP govt over health insurance facility11:12 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-February-01- ...10:51 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan receives first batch of Chinese coronavirus vaccine10:35 AM | 1 Feb, 2021
Pakistani actor Neelo Begum laid to rest in Lahore
07:42 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
- In Pics: Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry's wedding02:04 PM | 31 Jan, 2021
- PM Imran offers condolences to Shaan Shahid on his mother's death10:43 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- A look inside Bakhtawar Bhutto and Mahmood Chaudhry’s wedding ...10:07 AM | 31 Jan, 2021
- Hollywood's top female celebs who lift weights to stay fit02:36 PM | 22 Jan, 2021
- Here's how world leaders responded to Biden's inauguration as POTUS07:24 PM | 21 Jan, 2021
- Stars who turned down plastic surgery07:32 PM | 17 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021