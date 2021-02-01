Pakistan reports 26 new deaths, 1615 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

LAHORE – Pakistan has recorded 26 more deaths due to COVID-19 during the past 24 hours, the National Command & Operation Centre said on Monday.

The death toll, with the latest deaths, reached to 11,683.

According to the latest statistics, 1,615 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country during the last twenty-four hours after the tests of 34,785 people.

As many as 501,252 people so far recovered from the disease while there a total of 33,493 active cases of COVID-19 in Pakistan as of 1st Feb.