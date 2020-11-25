Pakistan records 3,009 fresh cases in a day – highest single-day spike since July
Web Desk
10:49 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Pakistan records 3,009 fresh cases in a day – highest single-day spike since July
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday (today) has reported of 3,009 coronavirus cases, 59 deaths in last 24 hours.

The surge in new cases is said to be the highest in four months and tally of Covid cases stands at 382,892 while the positivity rate remains unchanged for the third consecutive day at over 7%.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the novel virus claimed 59 lives across the country in the past 24 hours. The death toll crosses 7,800.

Figures show the active cases have jumped to 41,115 while 1,867 patients are said to be in critical condition. 332,974 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country.

Bilawal undergoes COVID-19 test 11:24 PM | 24 Nov, 2020

KARACHI – Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has isolated himself after one of his ...

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab.

At least 166,033 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 115,786 in Punjab, 45,314 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,891 in Balochistan, 27,979 in Islamabad, 6,316 in Azad Kashmir and 4,573 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,904 individuals have lost their lives to the Covid-19 in Punjab 2,858 in Sindh, 1,339 in KP, 164 in Balochistan, 291 in Islamabad, 151 in Azad Kashmir and 96 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,297,703 coronavirus tests and 41,583 in the last 24 hours.

To avoid the worse situation in Pakistan, the government has placed fresh restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus during its second wave.

Pakistan to close indoor restaurants to stem ... 11:18 PM | 24 Nov, 2020

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has decided to close indoor restaurants across Pakistan to prevent spread of ...

More From This Category
Pakistan records 3,009 fresh cases in a day – ...
10:49 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Bilawal undergoes COVID-19 test
11:24 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Pakistan to close indoor restaurants to stem ...
11:18 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
PM Imran to review Covid-19 situation in NCC ...
12:08 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Pakistan reports 2,665 fresh cases, 48 COVID-19 ...
11:21 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Karachi bans indoor dining services to contain ...
10:29 AM | 24 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's all about Grammys Award 2021 Nominations - Watch live stream
12:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr