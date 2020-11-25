Pakistan records 3,009 fresh cases in a day – highest single-day spike since July

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Wednesday (today) has reported of 3,009 coronavirus cases, 59 deaths in last 24 hours.

The surge in new cases is said to be the highest in four months and tally of Covid cases stands at 382,892 while the positivity rate remains unchanged for the third consecutive day at over 7%.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the novel virus claimed 59 lives across the country in the past 24 hours. The death toll crosses 7,800.

Figures show the active cases have jumped to 41,115 while 1,867 patients are said to be in critical condition. 332,974 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab.

At least 166,033 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 115,786 in Punjab, 45,314 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 16,891 in Balochistan, 27,979 in Islamabad, 6,316 in Azad Kashmir and 4,573 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Furthermore, 2,904 individuals have lost their lives to the Covid-19 in Punjab 2,858 in Sindh, 1,339 in KP, 164 in Balochistan, 291 in Islamabad, 151 in Azad Kashmir and 96 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,297,703 coronavirus tests and 41,583 in the last 24 hours.

To avoid the worse situation in Pakistan, the government has placed fresh restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus during its second wave.