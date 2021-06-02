Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,843 new cases, 80 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 80 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,843 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 20,930 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 924,667.

Statistics 2 June 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,183

Positive Cases: 1843

Positivity % : 3.90%

Deaths : 80 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) June 2, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,047 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 848,685. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 55,052, while the positivity rate was dropped at 3.90 percent.

At least 319,447 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 340,557 in Punjab 133,124 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,357 in Islamabad, 25,295 in Balochistan, 19,287 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,600 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

'PakVac' – Pakistan launches first homemade ... 06:25 PM | 1 Jun, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tuesday launched locally-produced single dose COVID-19 vaccine ‘PakVac’ amid the ...

Moreover, 10,084 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,051 in Sindh, 4,095 in KP, 763 in Islamabad, 548 in Azad Kashmir, 282 in Balochistan, and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,183 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 13,316,39 since the first case was reported.