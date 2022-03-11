Pakistan reports 723 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 723 new cases of novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours as the Covid-19 positivity ratio recorded at 1.82 percent.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update on Friday said that seven people died of the infection, taking overall death toll to 30,298. The tally of total cases has surged to 1,517,512.

The number of patients in critical care was recorded 677. Pakistan conducted a total of 39,540 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 956 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,469,405.

Statistics 11 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 39,540

Positive Cases: 723

Positivity %: 1.82%

Deaths :7

Patients on Critical Care: 677 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 11, 2022

As many as 571,268 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 503,426 in Punjab, 217,857 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,767 in Islamabad, 35,427 in Balochistan, 43,159 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,608 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,535 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,089 in Sindh, 6,297 in KP, 1,019 in Islamabad, 790 in Azad Kashmir, 377 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.