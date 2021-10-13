Pakistan logs 1,021 new Covid infections, 21 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 21 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,021 fresh infections have been reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest statistics, the death toll from the deadly virus currently stands at 28,173 whereas the number of confirmed cases has soared to 1,260,669.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,683 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,191,425. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 41,071 while the national positivity has recorded at 2.34 percent.

Statistics 13 Oct 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 43,578

Positive Cases: 1021

Positivity %: 2.34%

Deaths : 21

Patients on Critical Care: 2257 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) October 13, 2021

At least 463,703 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 436,720 in Punjab 176,194 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 106,241 Islamabad, 33,092 in Balochistan, 34,360 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,359 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 12,800 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 7,505 in Sindh, 5,657 KP, 935 in Islamabad, 740 in Azad Kashmir, 350 in Balochistan, and 186 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 43,578 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 19,997,075 since the first case was reported.