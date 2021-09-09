Pakistan exempts New Zealand’s cricket players from covid test at airport
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has exempted the players of New Zealand cricket team from undergoing Covid-19 test at airport, it emerged on Thursday.
Reports said that the decision has been taken after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) requested for exemption.
The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday from Bangladesh for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from 17 September to 3 October.
However, it has not be revealed whether the players will take test for coronavirus after reaching hotels.
It is pertinent to mention that Bangladesh, Iran, Iraq, South Africa, Nepal are among 11 countries that are still in Category C of countries facing travel restrictions.
However, the authority has allowed the Pakistani citizens to travel back home from Category C countries but a COVID-19 test would be mandatory for them.
