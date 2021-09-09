PAK v NZ: Mohammad Nawaz tests positive for coronavirus ahead of New Zealand series

08:04 PM | 9 Sep, 2021
Share

LAHORE – Mohammad Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been quarantined as per the PCB Covid-19 Protocols.

The PCB in a statement said that rhe left-arm spinner had tested positive during the second round of testing, which were administered upon arrival in Islamabad on Wednesday.

All other squad members have tested negative and, as such, the national side will hold a training session as scheduled on Friday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium.

The New Zealand side will arrive in Islamabad on Saturday for three ODIs and five T20Is, which will be played from 17 September to 3 October.

Earlier in the day, PCB announced officials for the upcoming series.

Elite panellist Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza of the international panel will umpire in the three ODIs between Pakistan and New Zealand to be played at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on 17, 19 and 21 September.

Mohammad Javed will be the match referee for the ODIs as well as the five T20Is, which will be played from 25 September to 3 October. Javed is on the ICC’s international panel of match referees.

Aleem and Ahsan have been assigned on-field responsibilities for the ICC Men’s World Cup Super League fixtures as DRS will not be available.

Apart from Aleem and Ahsan, who will also be involved in the T20Is, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi, Rashid Riaz and Shozab Raza will also share umpiring responsibilities in the matches to be played in Lahore. Asif, Rashid and Shozab are on the ICC’s international panel of umpires.

