Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit over Covid-19 situation

05:32 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit over Covid-19 situation
Share

LAHORE – PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz's Karachi visit has been delayed due to rising coronavirus cases in the country facing third wave of the pandemic.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development in a couple of tweets. She said that the decision was taken to protect people from COVID-19.

Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to visit Karachi today on a two-day visit to lead election campaign of PML-N candidate Mifta Ismail for by-election in NA-249.

The by-poll is scheduled to be held on April 26.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while talking to media in Karachi hailed Maryam Nawaz’s decision to call off his Karachi tour.

He said that all political parties should display such positive attitude as country is battling with devastating wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan reported 157 death due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection and 5,908 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,999 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 790,016.

WATCH – Pakistan Army in action to enforce ... 02:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has mobilized Army personnel along with the local administration to check the implementation ...

More From This Category
COVID-19: Iran bans flights from Pakistan, India
05:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
No, Punjab police aren’t denailing this man in ...
04:03 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Watch – Fire breaks out at PEL electronics ...
03:27 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Celebrities from both sides of the border send ...
03:46 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
WATCH – Pakistan Army in action to enforce ...
02:51 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Grand mufti issues decree as Saudi Arabia records ...
02:21 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood stars wish Varun Dhawan on 34th birthday
04:43 PM | 24 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr