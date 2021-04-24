Maryam Nawaz calls off Karachi visit over Covid-19 situation

LAHORE – PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz's Karachi visit has been delayed due to rising coronavirus cases in the country facing third wave of the pandemic.

PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed the development in a couple of tweets. She said that the decision was taken to protect people from COVID-19.

Maryam Nawaz was scheduled to visit Karachi today on a two-day visit to lead election campaign of PML-N candidate Mifta Ismail for by-election in NA-249.

The by-poll is scheduled to be held on April 26.

Meanwhile, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while talking to media in Karachi hailed Maryam Nawaz’s decision to call off his Karachi tour.

He said that all political parties should display such positive attitude as country is battling with devastating wave of the pandemic.

Pakistan reported 157 death due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection and 5,908 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,999 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 790,016.