Pakistan reports 3,353 new COVID-19 cases, 103 new deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 103 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,953 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,924 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 696,184.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,198 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 618,158. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 63,102 and the positivity rate stood at 8.47 percent.

Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she ... 06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021 LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz took test for COVID-19 as she felt ...

At least 266,926 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 235,569 in Punjab 93,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 62,211 in Islamabad, 19,855 in Balochistan, 13,529 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,061 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,675 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,510 in Sindh, 2,469 in KP, 584 in Islamabad, 372 in Azad Kashmir, 211 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 46,665 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,493,36 samples have been tested so far.