Pakistan reports 3,353 new COVID-19 cases, 103 new deaths
Web Desk
09:23 AM | 6 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,353 new COVID-19 cases, 103 new deaths
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 103 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 3,953 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Tuesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 14,924 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 696,184.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,198 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 618,158. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 63,102 and the positivity rate stood at 8.47 percent.

Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she ... 06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz took test for COVID-19 as she felt ...

At least 266,926 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 235,569 in Punjab 93,033 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 62,211 in Islamabad, 19,855 in Balochistan, 13,529 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,061 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 6,675 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,510 in Sindh, 2,469 in KP, 584 in Islamabad, 372 in Azad Kashmir, 211 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 46,665 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,493,36 samples have been tested so far.

Ramadan 2021 – Saudi Arabia announces Umrah ... 07:33 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced the country’s plans for the Umrah during the holy fasting month of ...

More From This Category
Russian Foreign Minister reaches Pakistan today ...
10:29 AM | 6 Apr, 2021
NCOC to discuss schools closure, Ramadan SOPs ...
09:46 AM | 6 Apr, 2021
Ramadan 2021 – Saudi Arabia announces Umrah ...
07:33 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
President Alvi urges Islamic scholars to follow ...
07:17 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Maryam Nawaz takes COVID-19 test again as she ...
06:00 PM | 5 Apr, 2021
Bhumi Pednekar tests positive for COVID-19
05:05 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nora Fatehi sets temperature soaring in red hot outfit
11:39 PM | 5 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr