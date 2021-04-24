Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation
06:37 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation
Pakistani students, who are under stress due to not cancellation of exams despite deteriorating coronavirus situation, have been comforted by famed singer and songwriter Falak Shabir with a hopeful prediction.

The Akhiyan singer in a tweet said, “#2021 Exams will be cancelled soon #ExamsCancelKaro”.

Assuring the students, he in an Instagram post on the cancellation of exams said: "Mark my words."

Students have thanked the singer for raising voice with some urging him to take up the matter with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a petition seeking cancellation of O and A level exams in-person.

The petition was filed by a group of students against the CAIE's decision and the government's approval for holding physical exams in the country amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

IHC rejects plea seeking cancellation of O/A level exams

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday rejected a petition seeking cancellation of O and A level exams ...

