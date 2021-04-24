Falak Shabir predicts about 2021 exams cancellation

Pakistani students, who are under stress due to not cancellation of exams despite deteriorating coronavirus situation, have been comforted by famed singer and songwriter Falak Shabir with a hopeful prediction.

The Akhiyan singer in a tweet said, “#2021 Exams will be cancelled soon #ExamsCancelKaro”.

#2021 Exams will be cancelled soon #ExamsCancelKaro — Falak Shabir (@FalakShabir1) April 24, 2021

Assuring the students, he in an Instagram post on the cancellation of exams said: "Mark my words."

Students have thanked the singer for raising voice with some urging him to take up the matter with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Thank you @FalakShabir1 for raising voice for the students. Today, almost every house there is a one Covid patient suffering. It's our humble request to postpone or cancel exams. @Shafqat_Mahmood @Shafqat_Mahmood #PostponeBoardExams2021 — Nooria Manan (@MananNooria) April 24, 2021

Sir plzzzzzzz convey our mssg to pm @ImranKhanPTI he is to ignorant to us . He left us in difficulty times . No vote for him 2023. Even @MaryamNSharif has a calm and true heart ❤ . She is the leader we deserve. IA 60 percent youth will bring nawaz sharif back in 2023! — Shoukat (@Shoukat20174696) April 24, 2021

On Friday, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) rejected a petition seeking cancellation of O and A level exams in-person.

The petition was filed by a group of students against the CAIE's decision and the government's approval for holding physical exams in the country amid third wave of COVID-19 pandemic.