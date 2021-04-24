13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 30

A proud moment for Pakistan as thirteen young Pakistanis have made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year. The burgeoning list of talented individuals hail from diverse background but share a common attribute of playing a crucial role as business and industry figures in Pakistan.

Here is the list which includes startup founders and young innovators that made it to the prestigious list:

Bazaar Co-founders Hamza Jawaid and Saad Jangda

Topping the list, Co-founders of Bazaar Technologies Hamza Jawaid and Saad Jangda have definitely emerged as victors as they successfully raised $6.5 million in one of the largest seed rounds in the Middle East and North Africa region. In their unwavering efforts to digitise traditional retail in Pakistan, they have enabled Bazaar to become one of the best-funded startups in Pakistan.

Dastgyr Co-founders Muhammad Owais Qureshi and Zohaib Ali

Dastgyr Co-founders co-founders launched this startup during strict lockdown conditions in 2020 with a total investment of $300,000. The first and foremost aim was of resolving inventory procurement challenges for more than 2 million retailers across Pakistan. Earlier, the duo was part of the Airlift team.

CreditBook Co-founders Iman Jamall and Hasib Malik

The husband-and-wife duo CreditBook Co-founders Iman Jamall and Hasib Malik founded the startup with the sole purpose to empower small businesses in Pakistan. Further, the couple launched an app that enables small business owners to manage their finances in a better manner. The startup successfully raised $175,000 in pre-seed funding. A feat of its own, it has already registered 250,000 users within six months.

ModulusTech Co-founders Yaseen Khalid, M. Saquib Malik and Nabeel Siddiqui

ModulusTech Co-founder's trio is also part of their prestigious list as their super innovative and environment-friendly flat-packed house can be set up within a day by three people using simple hand tools. ModulusTech has also been recognised by the UN, Global Cleantech Award and others for its efforts. Majorly, it focuses on providing housing solutions for homeless people.

Misha Japanwala

From the aesthetics vicinity, the multi-talented visual artist and designer Misha Japanwala also featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 'The Arts' category. Her incredible work that centres on addressing domestic violence and honour killings issues in Pakistan has been highly praised.

Abdullah Siddiqui

Producer Abdullah Siddiqui has many jewels to his crown and the latest achievement is him featuring under the 'Entertainment & Sports category. Siddiqui is famous for producing English-language electronic music at the tender age of 11. Initially, he started releasing his music as an independent artist at the age of 16. Further, he has also appeared on the show Nescafé Basement.

Shayan Mahmud

The managing partner at Eikon7 Shayan Mahmud is also present on the list. He has aided in the agency's growth to more than 100 employees in Pakistan. Moreover, he also overseas Eikon7 subsidiary Trademor, which helps small businesses with sales and marketing on e-commerce platforms like Alibaba.

Digital Pakistan Co-founder Hannia Zia

Hannia Zia has also been recognised for her efforts in founding the Prime Minister's Office initiative Digital Pakistan. Further, the talent powerhouse is also the Pakistani Government's sole product manager of its pandemic tech response. The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has also recognised her for her contributions with a WHENTK award.