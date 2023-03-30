Per tola gold price witnesses slight increase in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold continued its gaining streak on the third consecutive day as per tola price surged by Rs100 to reach Rs208,000 on Thursday.

The All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data shows the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold went up by Rs85 to settle at Rs178,326.

The gold metal also witnessed upward trend in the international market as per ounce price increased by $4 to close at $1971.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.15 per 10 grams to settle at Rs2,270 and Rs1,946.15, respectively.