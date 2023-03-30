Search

Business

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee registers meager gain against dollar in interbank

Web Desk 11:31 AM | 30 Mar, 2023
USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee registers meager gain against dollar in interbank
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday witnessed meager gains against the US dollar in the interbank.

During the interbank trading, the local currency appreciated Rs0.12 during the early hours and was quoted at 283.80 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, PKR closed at 283.92 in the inter-bank market, with a depreciation of Rs0.13 percent.

Investors' confidence is dented amid extended delay in bailout funds from International Monetary Fund (IMF). The government officials claimed that progress was recently made and hopefully there will be positive news.

Rupee could not get the expected boost despite China’s inflows and now it is expected that Saudi Arabia and the UAE will help South Asian nation to avert debt default.

More to follow…

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee recovers slightly against dollar in interbank market

11:04 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee fights back against US dollar despite IMF uncertainty

11:29 AM | 28 Mar, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee declines against dollar in inter-bank market

11:48 AM | 27 Mar, 2023

USD to PKR: Pakistani rupee makes a comeback against dollar, gains Rs0.67 in interbank

11:42 AM | 22 Mar, 2023

President Alvi writes to Indonesian counterpart; seeks support for Pakistani businessman

01:22 PM | 21 Mar, 2023

Pakistani rupee gains against US dollar

11:31 AM | 21 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Hira Mani's new viral video invites trolling

12:15 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 30th March 2023

09:03 AM | 30 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348 351.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: