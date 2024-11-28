Regional Plan9 now accepting Online Applications for new Startup Cohorts

LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has started receiving online applications for the new cohorts of its Regional Plan9 startup incubation program. Startups from across the province can now apply for this initiative, which offers a six-month incubation period at centers located in Lahore, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rawalpindi, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Kamra, and Kharian.

Regional Plan9, an initiative of PITB, has successfully supported and graduated over 360 startups nationwide. This program fosters the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship by establishing technology incubation centers across 11 public sector universities in Punjab.

The initiative offers a six-month incubation program that includes access to state-of-the-art workspaces, mentorship from a specialized network of industry experts and investors, and global market exposure opportunities.

In this regard, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf stated, “Regional Plan9 enables startups to access technical expertise and mentorship from industry professionals, driving entrepreneurial growth and creating global employment opportunities for youth.”

Become a part of Regional Plan9’s entrepreneurial journey to accelerate your startup’s growth by applying at https://bit.ly/RP9Applications.