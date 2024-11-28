UK Newspaper reports 17 Deaths in PTI’s Islamabad protest amid conflicting claims

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decried deaths of over a dozen party workers amid mid-night operation and recent report of top UK publication adds to growing controversy.

A report shared in The Guardian said a number of fatalities among Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during recent protests in Islamabad remains highly disputed, with significant variations in the reported figures.

International media offered different estimates, with British daily citing 17 deaths in its Wednesday night article. It further alleged that coalition government made tweaks in hospital records – a dispute rejected by PM Sharif cabinet members.

Several political commentators also suggested deaths at local hospitals while some even named deceased protesters. These conflicting reports surfaced amid widespread uncertainty surrounding reality with the issue being raised by Imran Khan party members who marched to capital for his release.

Over 1,000 PTI supporters were arrested in Islamabad after protests demanding his release. PTI leaders claimed many protesters were shot, but police denied using live ammunition.

The protests were dispersed by security forces using tear gas, and the red zone was cleared. Khan’s party vowed to continue protesting until the release of the party founder, who remained behind bars since August last year.