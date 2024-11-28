Journalist Matiullah Jan abducted from Islamabad after PTI protest

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani journalist Matiullah Jan has been allegedly kidnapped by unidentified men from outside Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences – PIMS, his family said.

Several rights activists and TV show host Hamid Mir claimed that Matiullah was picked up by unidentified men on the night of November 26 along with another journalist, Saqib Bashir.

Meanwhile, family members are preparing to file petition with Islamabad High Court for the release of a controversial journalist, who remained vocal against powerful quarters in recent times.

Matiullah’s abduction comes amid soaring political tensions in the capital as he shared a clip, showing a Rangers official being struck by a vehicle. Jan initially suggested the officer was hit by his own vehicle, but Rangers officials later clarified that the officer was run over by a speeding vehicle driven by protesters.

It was reported that PIMS hospital staff was allegedly pressured not to report injuries, or deaths from Islamabad late-night operation against PTI protesters, while further details are yet to be shared with media on this matter.

The abduction of noted journalist raised alarms over press freedom and the safety of journalists in Pakistan, the country which remains one of the most dangerous countries for media workers, with frequent target killings, impunity for perpetrators, and restricted press freedom.