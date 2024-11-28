Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pak Arab Housing Society Scandal: ex-Pakistani Senator Waqar Ahmed flees after bail cancellation

LAHORE – Former Senator Waqar Ahmed Khan has evaded arrest after the court cancelled bail in the Pak Arab Housing Society Fraud Case.

Reports in local media said the accountability court revoked the bail of Mr Waqar, the key suspect in the Pak Arab Housing Society scandal. After the court’s decision, Khan fled with the assistance of his legal team.

Meanwhile, the country’s anti-graft watchdog National Accountability Bureau (NAB) launched an intensive search to capture the fugitive. The agency has accused Khan of defrauding the public by collecting payments for plots that were never delivered.

The powerful suspects behind the housing society in the provincial capital are facing charges for misleading investors by selling more files than available plots. Waqar and other accused reportedly amassed millions from people against plot files related to Pak-Arab Society Phase-II, a project that was never approved by local authorities.

NAB arrests key suspect in Fazaia Housing Society fraud case

