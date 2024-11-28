Divya Prabha clears air amid Leaked Viral Video scenes

Indian film star Divya Prabha started trending as the actor’s adult scenes from the drama All We Imagine as Light went viral, causing frenzy among fans.

The 33-year-old caused social media uproar after intimate scenes doing rounds online, and fans wrongly considered it as leaked video amid the ongoing Leaks saga when clips of several content creators and actors went viral.

The bold scenes from her recent project shows her changing clothes including a explicit moment in a forest, which got unwanted attention. These intimate clips stirred intense online debate. As the clips started being shared online, several posts surfaced with captions like “Divya Prabha Original Video Link,” which further misled the users.

Meanwhile, these bold clips amassed criticism from certain sections of Malayali community. Divya Prabha however remained composed as she anticipated outrage among fans. Divya said she was expecting heat from Kerala but what surprised her was the response from youth.

She further pointed out irony of the situation, noting that similar explicit scenes in international series like Game of Thrones were very famous.

The incident again raised concerns about spread of sensitive content in realm of content. Despite the ongoing backlash, Divya Prabha remains optimistic, focusing on the film’s positive reception from younger audiences.