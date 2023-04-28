Punjab policewomen to wear olive green headscarf in uniform

There is no better way to show uniformity and embrace one's own culture than to incorporate certain factors into everyday life.

Most recently, a Pakistani Police Executive Board meeting decided to introduce olive green scarves for their female officers in their official uniforms, according to local media reports on Thursday. Also, IGP Admin Punjab issued a letter in regard to the changes made.

According to the letter issued by the IGP Admin, a survey was conducted among women personnel wearing a scarf with uniform suggesting olive green, black, or blue colors would be the most suitable one. IG Punjab directed the logistics branch to provide scarves to the female personnel.

Previously, the IGP Punjab stated that the recruitment quota for women in the police force will be increased by 25 per cent, and the posting quota for women SHOs will also be enhanced district-wise.