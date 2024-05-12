'Petrol price in Pakistan to see big drop from May 16'

ISLAMABAD – Petrol and diesel prices in Pakistan are expected to see drop amid fluctuation in global oil prices.
Unofficial reports claim that petrol price is expected to cut by Rs12 per litre, with diesel prices expected to follow suit with a reduction of Rs9.70 per litre.
In global oil market, petrol prices have seen a decline, dropping by $6.32 per barrel to $99.93 per barrel. Similarly, diesel prices have also plunged to $4.97 per barrel, showing a positive trend in the market.
This upcoming price reduction is a relief for many, especially after a similar decrease in petroleum prices was observed on May 1.
If the government approve the above-mentioned fuel prices, the new rate of petrol will be around Rs276 per litre.
In last fortnight review, Pakistani government slashed petrol price by Rs5.45 to Rs288.49 per litre. High-speed diesel (HSD) price was also been cut by Rs8.42 per litre to Rs281.96.
However, amid these changes, data from the Oil Companies Advisory Committee (OCAC) and Topline Securities reveal a worrying trend in petroleum product sales.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
