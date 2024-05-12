Search

BusinessPakistan

Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false advertising

Web Desk
10:06 AM | 12 May, 2024
Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false advertising

ISLAMABAD – Deceptive advertising by beauty product companies can be damaging, as it can mislead consumers, and now at least a dozen Pakistani companies were served notices over false advertisements.

Reports in local media Competition Commission of Pakistan issued notices to 12 beauty product manufacturers for misleading marketing practices. These companies are accused of greenwashing, falsely claiming their products as Natural, Organic, Sustainable, Pure, and Chemical Free without providing evidence.

The independent quasi-judicial body said such misleading advertising not only deceives people but also potentially endangers their health. CCP's actions could establish a precedent for responsible marketing that prioritizes environmental integrity and consumer trust.

The companies are facing action for allegedly hiding information about chemical ingredients in their products and using misleading terminology or labeling practices.

CCP maintained that these companies attract consumers by claiming to be Pakistan’s top Skincare Brand, and deceiving people about chemicals in the products.

Pakistani laws prohibit deceptive marketing practices under Section 10, and the CCP aims to ensure fair competition for consumer protection. The commission emphasizes the importance of accuracy, integrity, reliability, and truthfulness in marketing communications to assist consumers in making informed purchase decisions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:28 AM | 12 May, 2024

Has Punjab govt announced new school timings amid heatwave alert?

11:01 AM | 12 May, 2024

Pakistan assures IMF to avoid new fuel subsidy in upcoming budget

10:06 AM | 12 May, 2024

Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false ...

09:32 AM | 12 May, 2024

'Petrol price in Pakistan to see big drop from May 16'

09:09 AM | 12 May, 2024

At least seven security personnel martyred, two injured in Waziristan ...

08:49 AM | 12 May, 2024

President Zardari summons emergency meeting as AJK protests turn ...

Most viewed

04:09 PM | 9 May, 2024

'NOC sought for gay club’ in Abbottabad

08:49 AM | 11 May, 2024

DG ISPR Ahmed Sharif among three Maj Gen promoted to rank of ...

09:55 PM | 9 May, 2024

Kashaf Alvi named brand ambassador for RaheQamar

11:35 PM | 9 May, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan likely to go down from May 16

12:25 AM | 11 May, 2024

Pakistan seals another jet deal; to sell 12 Super Mushshak aircraft ...

11:59 PM | 9 May, 2024

Militants blow up girls school in Pakistan's North Waziristan

Advertisement

Latest

11:28 AM | 12 May, 2024

Has Punjab govt announced new school timings amid heatwave alert?

Gold & Silver

01:58 PM | 11 May, 2024

Gold prices see slight decrease in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar Open Market rates 12 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 12 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 279.7 
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: