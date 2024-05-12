Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false advertising

ISLAMABAD – Deceptive advertising by beauty product companies can be damaging, as it can mislead consumers, and now at least a dozen Pakistani companies were served notices over false advertisements.

Reports in local media Competition Commission of Pakistan issued notices to 12 beauty product manufacturers for misleading marketing practices. These companies are accused of greenwashing, falsely claiming their products as Natural, Organic, Sustainable, Pure, and Chemical Free without providing evidence.

The independent quasi-judicial body said such misleading advertising not only deceives people but also potentially endangers their health. CCP's actions could establish a precedent for responsible marketing that prioritizes environmental integrity and consumer trust.

The companies are facing action for allegedly hiding information about chemical ingredients in their products and using misleading terminology or labeling practices.

CCP maintained that these companies attract consumers by claiming to be Pakistan’s top Skincare Brand, and deceiving people about chemicals in the products.

Pakistani laws prohibit deceptive marketing practices under Section 10, and the CCP aims to ensure fair competition for consumer protection. The commission emphasizes the importance of accuracy, integrity, reliability, and truthfulness in marketing communications to assist consumers in making informed purchase decisions.