Twelve Pakistani beauty product companies served notices over false advertising

ISLAMABAD – Deceptive advertising by beauty product companies can be damaging, as it can mislead consumers, and now at least a dozen Pakistani companies were served notices over false advertisements.
Reports in local media Competition Commission of Pakistan issued notices to 12 beauty product manufacturers for misleading marketing practices. These companies are accused of greenwashing, falsely claiming their products as Natural, Organic, Sustainable, Pure, and Chemical Free without providing evidence.
The independent quasi-judicial body said such misleading advertising not only deceives people but also potentially endangers their health. CCP's actions could establish a precedent for responsible marketing that prioritizes environmental integrity and consumer trust.
The companies are facing action for allegedly hiding information about chemical ingredients in their products and using misleading terminology or labeling practices.
CCP maintained that these companies attract consumers by claiming to be Pakistan’s top Skincare Brand, and deceiving people about chemicals in the products.
Pakistani laws prohibit deceptive marketing practices under Section 10, and the CCP aims to ensure fair competition for consumer protection. The commission emphasizes the importance of accuracy, integrity, reliability, and truthfulness in marketing communications to assist consumers in making informed purchase decisions.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 12, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 279.7 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.2
|279.7
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
