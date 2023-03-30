UAE president designates his son as Abu Dhabi crown prince

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has named his eldest son Sheikh Khaled as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the oil-rich Gulf state, state media reported on Wednesday.

The UAE president has issued a resolution, with the approval of the UAE Federal Supreme Council, to appoint Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister of Presidential Court as UAE Vice President. pic.twitter.com/kYFDycPGcd — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) March 29, 2023

Sheikh Mohammed has also appointed his brothers to top positions, further centralizing power in Abu Dhabi. His brother Sheikh Mansour was named UAE vice president, alongside Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, while Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan were appointed deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed has been grooming his son for years, placing him in positions of authority in security, economy, and governance. The appointment of Sheikh Khaled as crown prince reflects a trend towards direct lineage in most Gulf Arab monarchies.

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, the UAE president issues two Emiri decrees appointing Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi#WamNews pic.twitter.com/nqVSdO533y — WAM English (@WAMNEWS_ENG) March 29, 2023

The UAE, with Abu Dhabi as its political capital, has held the presidency since its founding in 1971. The country is known for its political and economic stability, high per-capita income levels, and a large expatriate workforce.

Recently, Abu Dhabi has undergone several reshuffles, including Sheikh Tahnoun's appointment as chair of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Sheikh Mansour's appointment as chairman of Mubadala.