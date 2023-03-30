Search

UAE president designates his son as Abu Dhabi crown prince

Web Desk 12:00 PM | 30 Mar, 2023
Source: Twitter

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has named his eldest son Sheikh Khaled as the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, the capital of the oil-rich Gulf state, state media reported on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mohammed has also appointed his brothers to top positions, further centralizing power in Abu Dhabi. His brother Sheikh Mansour was named UAE vice president, alongside Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, while Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan were appointed deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mohammed has been grooming his son for years, placing him in positions of authority in security, economy, and governance. The appointment of Sheikh Khaled as crown prince reflects a trend towards direct lineage in most Gulf Arab monarchies.

The UAE, with Abu Dhabi as its political capital, has held the presidency since its founding in 1971. The country is known for its political and economic stability, high per-capita income levels, and a large expatriate workforce.

Recently, Abu Dhabi has undergone several reshuffles, including Sheikh Tahnoun's appointment as chair of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Sheikh Mansour's appointment as chairman of Mubadala.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 30, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348 351.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.3
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 30 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 207,700 PKR 2,470

