GuGo GiGi EV Price dropped by Rs7.5 lacs in Pakistan; Check new rates here

ISLAMABAD – Top automakers in Pakistan including Suzuki, Toyota, Honda, and Kia, revised car prices amid intense market competition and poor sales. The latest to join the list is lesser known brands GUGO motor company who announced big drop on its electric vehicle.

GuGu Motors announced slashing price of its electric vehicle GiGi EV, by Rs750,000.

GuGo GiGi EV Latest Price in Pakistan

The small hatchback was previously priced at Rs4,650,000, and the new price is Rs. 3,900,000 after drop of Rs0.75 million.

GuGo GiGi remains in limelight for its compact design which shared resemblance with MG Comet.

The car offers keyless entry, illuminated emblems, and a compact yet curvy exterior. It includes essential features such as bumpers, brake lights, reverse lamps, and parking sensor, although its 13-inch tires and fake diffusers may not appeal to everyone.

GuGo GiGi Car Range

Thje car's charging time is around 6 hours, and its automaker claimed 220 km mileage on full charge. The car offers 3000 charging cycles per battery, with efficiency reducing to 70percent after 500,000 km.



