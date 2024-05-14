UN foreign staff member killed in Gaza attack

In a tragic turn of events, a member of the United Nations security services lost their life in an attack on a vehicle in Gaza, marking the first international UN employee casualty in the Palestinian territory since the onset of the conflict. The incident occurred as the staff members were en route to the European Hospital in Rafah.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep sorrow upon learning about the death of the UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) staff member and the injury sustained by another DSS staffer in the attack. This unfortunate event underscores the dangers faced by UN personnel operating in conflict zones, as they carry out crucial humanitarian missions.

The spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, condemned all attacks on UN personnel and called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident. Haq emphasized the critical need to ensure the safety and security of UN staff, who often operate in volatile and high-risk environments to provide assistance to those in need.

While the nationality of the deceased individual was not immediately disclosed, the loss serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by UN personnel worldwide in their efforts to promote peace, security, and humanitarian assistance. The UN Department of Safety and Security (DSS) oversees security measures for UN agencies and programs across more than 130 countries, highlighting the global scope of its responsibilities.

As the international community mourns the loss of the UN staff member and stands in solidarity with their colleagues and loved ones, calls for accountability and measures to protect humanitarian workers grow louder. The tragic incident underscores the urgent need for concerted efforts to safeguard the lives of those dedicated to serving humanity in conflict-affected regions.