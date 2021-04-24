India's cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar celebrates 48th birthday

Former India captain and one of the greatest batsmen in cricket history Sachin Tendulkar is celebrating his 48th birthday today. The cricket legend made his debut for India at the age of 16 in 1989.

Regarded as one of the record-making batsmen ever, Sachin holds the record of being the highest run-scorer of all time in international cricket, having notched up 18,426 runs in ODIs and 15,921 runs in Test matches.

Turning to his Instagram handle, the Little Master penned a note of gratitude. He felt overwhelmed with emotions as the fans across the globe showered him with love and best wishes.

"Thank you everyone for your warm wishes. It's made my day special. I am very grateful indeed.

Take care and stay safe. "

Fellow cricketers also wished the living legend. Cricketers Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh wished him through their Instagram handle.

One of the greatest to have ever played the game and an inspiration to many. Happy Birthday @sachin_rt paaji. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 24, 2021

Wishing the legendary master blaster @sachin_rt a very Happy Birthday! Great to see you back and fully recovered! Lots of love and best wishes ❤️???? #HappyBirthdaySachin pic.twitter.com/7XmFo05Lpv — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) April 24, 2021

The God of cricket holds many records during his playing career spanning two decades.

On the work front, he was last seen in Road Safety World Series where he led India Legends to the title win.