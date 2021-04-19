Pakistan reports 5,152 coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 73 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,152 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,316 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 761,437.

Statistics 19 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 60,162

Positive Cases: 5152

Positivity % : 8.56%

Deaths : 73 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 18, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,362 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 662,845. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 82,276, and the positivity rate recorded at 8.56 percent.

At least 272,729 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 270,338 in Punjab 106,500 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 70,079 in Islamabad, 20,940 in Balochistan, 15,669 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,182 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 7,457 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,553 in Sindh, 2,899 in KP, 642 in Islamabad, 439 in Azad Kashmir, 223 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 60,162 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,204,52 since the first case was reported.