Pakistan reports 5,152 coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Web Desk
09:05 AM | 19 Apr, 2021
Pakistan reports 5,152 coronavirus cases, 73 deaths in 24 hours
Share

ISLAMABAD – At least 73 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 5,152 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,316 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 761,437.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,362 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 662,845. As of Monday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 82,276, and the positivity rate recorded at 8.56 percent.

At least 272,729 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 270,338 in Punjab 106,500 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 70,079 in Islamabad, 20,940 in Balochistan, 15,669 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,182 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Balochistan imposes smart lockdown amid rising ... 07:41 PM | 17 Apr, 2021

QUETTA – Balochistan government has imposed smart lockdown in the province to stem the spread of COVID-19 as ...

Moreover, 7,457 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,553 in Sindh, 2,899 in KP, 642 in Islamabad, 439 in Azad Kashmir, 223 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 60,162 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,204,52 since the first case was reported.

Russian scientists working on first edible ... 04:22 PM | 18 Apr, 2021

MOSCOW – Russian microbiologists, from the Institute of Experimental Medicine St. Petersburg, are working on the ...

More From This Category
PTI minister tells why PM Imran can’t expel ...
11:55 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
12 security personnel taken hostage by TLP ...
10:53 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
Marastyal – KPK launches mobile app to lodge ...
08:38 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
Unknown persons booked for disrespecting 'King ...
08:04 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
Complex Pasts: Diverse Futures – It's World ...
06:49 PM | 18 Apr, 2021
PM Imran visits site of Shaukat Khanum Cancer ...
05:25 PM | 18 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hiba Bukhari wins hearts by reciting Naat
07:23 PM | 18 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr