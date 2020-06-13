Boom Boom Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

01:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Boom Boom Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
LAHORE – Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi’s coronavirus test returned positive today (Saturday).

Shahid Afridi shared the news on his official Twitter account and appealed his fans to pray for him.

In the tweet, Afridi mentioned that he has not been feeling well since Thursday and “unfortunately I’m covid positive”.

“Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah”, Afridi added.

