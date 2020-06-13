Boom Boom Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus
01:52 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
LAHORE – Cricketer Shahid Khan Afridi’s coronavirus test returned positive today (Saturday).
Shahid Afridi shared the news on his official Twitter account and appealed his fans to pray for him.
I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome— Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020
In the tweet, Afridi mentioned that he has not been feeling well since Thursday and “unfortunately I’m covid positive”.
“Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah”, Afridi added.
