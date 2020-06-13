Designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-19

LAHORE- Pakistan’s Covid-19 tally continues to escalate as more and more people contract the disease.

Fashion designer Maheen Khan, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Khan took to Twitter to share the news with everyone:

Dear friends i tested positive for Covid-19 on the 8th of June .Alhamdolilah i am fever free today .Allah is kind https://t.co/hXisNAcN6s — Maheen Khan (@Maheenkhanpk) June 13, 2020

"Dear friends i tested positive for Covid-19 on the 8 June. Alhamdolilah I am fever free today. Allah is kind," she wrote.

The award-winning designer is one of the biggest names in Pakistan’s fashion industry.

The veteran behind the brand Gulabo made headlines when she dressed up duchess Kate Middleton during her royal visit to Pakistan.

Previously, several prominent personalities tested positive for coronavirus including, Yasir Nawaz, Nida Yasir, Alizeh Shah, Naveed Raza, Rubina Ashraf, Sakina Samo, and Vasay Chaudhary.

Sending out lots of prayers to Maheen. We hope she has a speedy recovery!

