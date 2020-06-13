Former Pakistani PM tests positive for coronavirus
Share
ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousuf Raza Gillani tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (Saturday).
In a tweet, Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son Kasim Gillani alleged that the Imran Khan-led government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) endangered the life of his father by summoning him in corruption reference.
Thank you Imran Khan’s govt and National Accountibilty Burearu! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came postive. pic.twitter.com/VxiEXFOkZA— Kasim Gilani (@KasimGillani) June 13, 2020
The NAB is investigation Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Toshakhana reference.
The NAB has alleged that former premier Gilani facilitated former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in buying cars from the Toshakhana by paying 15 percent of the cars’ price.
Conflict between PPP and Cynthia Ritchie ... 08:22 PM | 6 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Senator Rehman Malik has vehemently denied the rape allegation against him by Cythnia ...
- Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid shifted to Rawalpindi hospital10:04 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 139,000 cases of coronavirus – 2,632 confirmed ...09:39 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan utilizing all resources to eradicate COVID-19: FM Qureshi08:30 AM | 14 Jun, 2020
- Smart lockdown imposed in 1,292 areas of Pakistan in 24 hours, NCOC ...11:32 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan to witness annual solar eclipse on June 2111:16 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Designer Maheen Khan tests positive for Covid-1902:28 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood pair up for a film based on lockdown02:06 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- Nadia Jamil demands justice for Zohra Shah01:33 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020