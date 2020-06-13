Former Pakistani PM tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
02:58 PM | 13 Jun, 2020
Former Pakistani PM tests positive for coronavirus
ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Yousuf Raza Gillani tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (Saturday).

In a tweet, Yousuf Raza Gillani’s son Kasim Gillani alleged that the Imran Khan-led government and National Accountability Bureau (NAB) endangered the life of his father by summoning him in corruption reference.

The NAB is investigation Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Toshakhana reference.

The NAB has alleged that former premier Gilani facilitated former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in buying cars from the Toshakhana by paying 15 percent of the cars’ price.

Mahira Khan finally opens up about being in love
10:15 PM | 13 Jun, 2020

