COVID-19: Smart lockdown imposed in G-9/2 & G-9/3 and Markaz Karachi Company areas of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – In a bid to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, smart lockdown has been imposed in G-9/2 & G-9/3 and Markaz Karachi Company areas of Islamabad.

According to media reports, the lock down in G-9/2 & G-9/3 and Markaz Karachi Company are designed to prevent disease spread and induce due caution in other high spread areas.

During last 24 hours more than 13116 violations of health guidelines/instructions observed across Pakistan.

More than 1541 markets/shops, 33 industries and 1429 transports were cautioned/fined/sensitised/sealed.

In Islamabad Capital Territory, 44 hotels, 120 shops and 7 industrial units were closed over 255 SOP violations.

Federal and provincial authorities are ensuring compliance to health guidelines/ instructions particularly working places, industrial sector/ transport / markets & shops, based on TTQ strategy. Total 1292 Smart lockdowns enforced where 308600 population is in those smart lockdown throughout the country.

To ensure the implementation of the health guidelines/ instructions and preventive measures special teams are operating all across the country to ensure that the SOPs are being implemented.