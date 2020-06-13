Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood pair up for a film based on lockdown

Since the coronavirus outbreak, movie and television sets have shut down production in order to curb the spread of the disease.

With the situation and economy looking more dire with each passing day, celebrities are offering what help they can.

While some celebs such as Maya Ali are donating not only their time, but their tremendous resources, to provide aid to the less fortunate, some celebs are teaming up to keep their fans entertained.

Pakistani actors Gohar Rasheed and Faryal Mehmood have paired up for a film based on Covid-19.

“I can’t talk much about the story, but the name kinda gives it away! It’s about a couple suffering through these times and how they overcome their struggles to be with each other in the end. Hope for all of us to ignite in ourselves and others!” said Faryal while talking to Images.

Lockdown will be directed by Abu Aleeha and is scripted by Abida Ahmed.

The love story will most likely be released on a digital platform like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video.

The shoot for the film is reportedly underway. The release date is yet to be announced.

