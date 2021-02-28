Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan contracts coronavirus
ISLAMABAD – Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan has tested positive for novel covid-19 and gone straight into self-quarantine.
The test result of Khalid Jawed from a Karachi laboratory came back positive as he was leaving for the United States on March 2.
Following the event, Covid-19 tests of employees at the attorney-general office are being conducted.
Earlier, a number of Pakistani politicians including PTI’s Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah have contracted the novel disease.
According to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll in Pakistan has surged to 12,860 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 579,973.
