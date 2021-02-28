Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan contracts coronavirus
Web Desk
01:12 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan contracts coronavirus
Share

ISLAMABAD – Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan has tested positive for novel covid-19 and gone straight into self-quarantine.

The test result of Khalid Jawed from a Karachi laboratory came back positive as he was leaving for the United States on March 2.

Following the event, Covid-19 tests of employees at the attorney-general office are being conducted.

Earlier, a number of Pakistani politicians including PTI’s Asad Umar, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saeed Ghani, and Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah have contracted the novel disease.

NCOC chief Asad Umar beats coronavirus 03:10 PM | 29 Dec, 2020

ISLAMABAD – Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday announced that he has ...

According to the latest figures of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll in Pakistan has surged to 12,860 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 579,973.

Covid-19: Pakistan reports 1,176 new cases, 23 ... 08:45 AM | 28 Feb, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 23 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,176 fresh cases ...

More From This Category
Pakistan recognises KSA efforts, expresses ...
03:38 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Eight-year-old missing girl found ‘raped’, ...
01:28 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Petrol prices likely to go up by Rs20 per litre ...
12:50 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
'Pawri or Khuwari'? Sindh female police officers ...
12:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Relatives of PM’s wife turn out to be bail ...
11:55 AM | 28 Feb, 2021
Aishwarya Rai’s lookalike in Pakistan breaks ...
10:45 AM | 28 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lady Gaga's French dogs returned unharmed
06:52 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr