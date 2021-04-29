Girl lured with promise of Covid vaccine gang-raped in India

PATNA – Amid the destruction and horror caused by the coronavirus pandemic in India, a promise of vaccine is sufficient to lure people into anything. In one such incident, two men lured a girl with the promise of coronavirus vaccine, tied her up and gang-raped her in India.

According to media reports, suspected rapists Rocky and Montu met the victim girl at a health centre in the virus -ravaged city of Patna in the Bihar State. They convinced her that they could provide a vaccine, took her to an abandoned place and raped her. The girl told the police later how she was tied up and raped.

According to an investigation officer, “The girl managed to free and reach her home. She narrated her ordeal to her family and the family approached the police. As the girl knew the accused, police raided their houses on Wednesday and arrested them.”

Patna, a city of two million people, is recording an average of more than 2,200 coronavirus cases every day, compared to a peak of nearly 800 cases recorded in August last year.

India is the world's epicentre of Covid infections nowadays and is setting new record of the highest number of daily cases every day, with another 379,257 cases on Thursday.

At least 3,645 fatalities were added to India's death toll of more than 200,000. However the figures are believed to be under reported amid the scenes of mass cremations in Delhi and Mumbai.