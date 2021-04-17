Balochistan imposes smart lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases

07:41 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Balochistan imposes smart lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases
Share

QUETTA – Balochistan government has imposed smart lockdown in the province to stem the spread of COVID-19 as country facing third wave of the pandemic.

The restrictions will remain in place till May 1 with starting from today.

Spokesman of the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shawani said all shops, markets and business activities will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday throughout the province.

He said that shops and other business activities will remain open from Sehri to 6:00 PM in remaining days of the week.

Similarly, all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities are banned including social political and sports events while essential services will remain open all time.

Liaquat Shawani said 50% work from home policy will continue in public and private offices.

Pakistan reports 4,976 coronavirus cases, 112 ... 09:11 AM | 17 Apr, 2021

ISLAMABAD – At least 112 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while ...

More From This Category
Pakistan, India foreign ministers may meet in UAE
08:44 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Pakistan starts vaccinating people aged 50 plus ...
06:28 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Pakistan’s Gwadar Port Authority likely to ink ...
05:48 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Three aides of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM resign in a ...
05:29 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Katrina Kaif tests negative for COVID-19
03:40 PM | 17 Apr, 2021
Pakistan will hold 51st annual general meeting & ...
02:44 PM | 17 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imran Abbas releases his rendition of Qaseedah Burdah Shareef
05:59 PM | 17 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr