Balochistan imposes smart lockdown amid rising COVID-19 cases
QUETTA – Balochistan government has imposed smart lockdown in the province to stem the spread of COVID-19 as country facing third wave of the pandemic.
The restrictions will remain in place till May 1 with starting from today.
Spokesman of the Government of Balochistan Liaquat Shawani said all shops, markets and business activities will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday throughout the province.
He said that shops and other business activities will remain open from Sehri to 6:00 PM in remaining days of the week.
Similarly, all kinds of indoor and outdoor activities are banned including social political and sports events while essential services will remain open all time.
Liaquat Shawani said 50% work from home policy will continue in public and private offices.
