Pakistan reports 4,976 coronavirus cases, 112 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 112 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,976 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Saturday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 16,094 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 750,158.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 4,180 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 654,956. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 79,108 and the positivity rate dropped at 7.62 percent.

Statistics 17 April 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 65,279

Positive Cases: 4976

Positivity % : 7.62%

Deaths : 112 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 17, 2021

At least 271,524 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 264,010 in Punjab 104,480 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 68,906 in Islamabad, 20,760 in Balochistan, 15,304 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,174 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 7,333 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,544 in Sindh, 2,832 in KP, 631 in Islamabad, 428 in Azad Kashmir, 223 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 65,279 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 11,072,53 since the first case was reported.