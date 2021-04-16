Pakistan launches Pass Track App for incoming passengers

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has introduced a mobile application to maintain the data of passengers traveling to the country.

The "Pass Track App", available for download from Google Play and Apple App store, will enable the authorities track the passengers in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As per the decision, it would be mandatory for all passengers to submit their requisite information/data through the said application.

"Effective from May 1, 2021, this will be a mandatory requirement and no exception in this regard shall be allowed," a press release from Pakistan High Commission in London said.

Furthermore, it is prime responsibility of the airline operators to ensure that all passengers traveling to Pakistan have submitted complete information through the Pass Track App prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan.

Any or all cases of non-compliance will be dealt with strictly in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.

Additionally, the requirement of submission of Health Declaration Form will cease from Monday 1, 2021 upon coming into effect of the mandatory requirement of submission of information/data through the app.