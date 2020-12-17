Pakistan records 71 new deaths, 2545 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – A total of 2,545 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus while 71 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, Pakistani officials said on Thursday.

Out of 71 deaths during last 24 hours 41 died on ventilators (65 died in hospital and 6 died out of hospital on 16 Dec). During last 24 hours most death occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh, according to the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC).

Total Active COVID Cases in Pakistan: 42,851 (as of 17 Dec)

40,090 tests conducted on 16 Dec

Sindh: 11,495

Punjab: 16,458

KP: 4,379

ICT: 6,589

Balochistan: 295

GB: 328

AJK: 546

A total of 396,591 people have so far recovered across Pakistan making it a significant count.

As many as 309 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan, while there is no patient on ventilator in Balochistan & Gilgit-Baltistan.

A total of 448,522 cases detected so far (AJK 7833, Balochistan 17838, GB 4804, ICT 35441, KP 53609, Punjab 129291, Sindh 199706)

Total deaths: 9080

Sindh: 3237 (14 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on 16 Dec)

Punjab: 3491 (34 died in hospital and 5 died out of hospital on 16 Dec)

KP: 1502 (13 died in hospital on 16 Dec)

ICT: 381 (3 died in hospital on 16 Dec)

Balochistan: 176 (-)

GB: 99 (-)

AJK: 194 (1 died in hospital on 16 Dec)

6,176,889 tests conducted

615 hospitals with covid facilities with 3,050 patients admitted across the country.

National Positivity Ratio is 6.3%

Highest positivity ratio observed in Karachi 16.59%, followed by Peshawar 13.34% and Mirpur 9.40%.

2505 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast.

The positivity ratio in various federating units is as:

AJK 11.4%, Balochistan is 14.2%, GB 1.5%, Islamabad 3.6%, KP 8.1%, Punjab 3.8% and Sindh 10.6%

Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio under:-

Punjab

Lahore: 4.71%

Rawalpindi: 5.36%

Faisalabad: 4.27%

Multan: 3.74%

Gujranwala: 0.42%

Sindh

Karachi - 16.59%

Hyderabad - 8.71%

KP

Peshawar - 13.34%

Swat - 5.88%

Abbottabad - 8.25%

Balochistan

Quetta - 4.76%

Islamabad

ICT - 3.61%

AJK

Mirpur - 9.40%

Muzaffarabad - 1.92%

GB

Gilgit - 3.17%

Mortality Analysis (n=9080)

• *Current Fatality Rate *: 2.02 against 2.22% globally

• Gender: 70% Males

• Age range: Median 61 years)

• 77.5% over the age of 50 years

• 73% had chronic comorbidities

• 91% of deceased remained hospitalized

• 58% of hospitalized pts remained on ventilator