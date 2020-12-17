Pakistan records 71 new deaths, 2545 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours
National Positivity Ratio is 6.3% , according to National Command & Operation Centre
ISLAMABAD – A total of 2,545 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus while 71 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours, Pakistani officials said on Thursday.
Out of 71 deaths during last 24 hours 41 died on ventilators (65 died in hospital and 6 died out of hospital on 16 Dec). During last 24 hours most death occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh, according to the National Command & Operation Centre (NCOC).
Total Active COVID Cases in Pakistan: 42,851 (as of 17 Dec)
40,090 tests conducted on 16 Dec
Sindh: 11,495
Punjab: 16,458
KP: 4,379
ICT: 6,589
Balochistan: 295
GB: 328
AJK: 546
A total of 396,591 people have so far recovered across Pakistan making it a significant count.
As many as 309 ventilators are occupied across Pakistan, while there is no patient on ventilator in Balochistan & Gilgit-Baltistan.
A total of 448,522 cases detected so far (AJK 7833, Balochistan 17838, GB 4804, ICT 35441, KP 53609, Punjab 129291, Sindh 199706)
Total deaths: 9080
Sindh: 3237 (14 died in hospital and 1 died out of hospital on 16 Dec)
Punjab: 3491 (34 died in hospital and 5 died out of hospital on 16 Dec)
KP: 1502 (13 died in hospital on 16 Dec)
ICT: 381 (3 died in hospital on 16 Dec)
Balochistan: 176 (-)
GB: 99 (-)
AJK: 194 (1 died in hospital on 16 Dec)
6,176,889 tests conducted
615 hospitals with covid facilities with 3,050 patients admitted across the country.
National Positivity Ratio is 6.3%
Highest positivity ratio observed in Karachi 16.59%, followed by Peshawar 13.34% and Mirpur 9.40%.
2505 Covid patients are in critical condition across Pakistan and the number of critical patients is rising fast.
The positivity ratio in various federating units is as:
AJK 11.4%, Balochistan is 14.2%, GB 1.5%, Islamabad 3.6%, KP 8.1%, Punjab 3.8% and Sindh 10.6%
Province wise COVID Positivity Ratio under:-
Punjab
Lahore: 4.71%
Rawalpindi: 5.36%
Faisalabad: 4.27%
Multan: 3.74%
Gujranwala: 0.42%
Sindh
Karachi - 16.59%
Hyderabad - 8.71%
KP
Peshawar - 13.34%
Swat - 5.88%
Abbottabad - 8.25%
Balochistan
Quetta - 4.76%
Islamabad
ICT - 3.61%
AJK
Mirpur - 9.40%
Muzaffarabad - 1.92%
GB
Gilgit - 3.17%
Mortality Analysis (n=9080)
• *Current Fatality Rate *: 2.02 against 2.22% globally
• Gender: 70% Males
• Age range: Median 61 years)
• 77.5% over the age of 50 years
• 73% had chronic comorbidities
• 91% of deceased remained hospitalized
• 58% of hospitalized pts remained on ventilator
