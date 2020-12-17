TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to Pakistan arrested in Lahore
Kashif Zameer, who was previously booked in several cases, had hurled threats at a local TV reporter for ' a malicious campaign over his million dollar deal with the Turkish star'
Share
LAHORE – Investigators in Punjab capital have arrested a local businessman who brought Turkish star Engin Altan Düzyatan from the popular Diriliş: Ertuğrul series to Pakistan earlier this month.
Mian Kashif Zameer, the blonde-haired host who was seen everywhere from the Turkish star during his first ever visit to the South Asian country had struck a deal of one million dollars with Mr. Engin Altan but reportedly paid only half of it.
He was held by Lahore police in an early Thursday morning raid led by SSP Investigation for hurling threats at a private TV channel reporter, Hammad Aslam. His security guards were also taken into custody.
Reports in local media suggest that the accused resisted arrest. A case was registered with Lahore's Ghalib Market Police Station before his arrest.
Meanwhile, the provincial police also detained the accomplices of Rawalpindi’s Farrukh Khokhar.
TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to ... 11:58 PM | 15 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Pakistan remains abuzz with the reports of a local businessman defrauding Turkish star Engin Altan ...
Just yesterday, the Sialkot-based businessman had said that the million-dollar deal with Mr. Altan for advertising of his companies’ products, including clothing and glass, was “still on”.
In an interview with Daily Pakistan, Kashif revealed that half of the amount was paid to the actor in advance and remaining will be handed over to him after shooting for the advertisements of the products.
Kashif, who is also a TikTok star in Pakistan, added that Engin Altan would make his second visit to the South Asian country for the shooting soon.
Kashif Zameer shares details of his ... 11:47 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Sialkot-based businessman Kashif Zameer has rejected reports of defrauding Turkish star Engin Altan ...
-
- PM Imran speaks to President Ghani, reiterates Pakistan's steadfast ...11:23 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to Pakistan arrested ...11:08 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan records 71 new deaths, 2545 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 ...10:44 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
-
- Amir Khan wants India to ‘open gates’ for Sikh pilgrims to visit ...07:36 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Here’s how social media is reacting to cruel ‘Loud Horn Prank on ...09:30 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Kylie Jenner is Forbes’ world’s highest-paid celebrity of 202006:41 PM | 16 Dec, 2020
- Celebs who went back to school despite being famous!07:59 PM | 14 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020