Pakistan FM Qureshi leaves for UAE today
Web Desk
11:33 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Pakistan FM Qureshi leaves for UAE today
Share

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit, the state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Foreign Minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues.

He will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora. He will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.

More From This Category
Pakistan's telecom sector mourns death of ...
11:51 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
PM Imran speaks to President Ghani, reiterates ...
11:23 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
TikToker who brought Engin Altan aka Ertuğrul to ...
11:08 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Pakistan records 71 new deaths, 2545 fresh cases ...
10:44 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
ECOSOC chief Munir Akram stresses worldwide ...
10:03 AM | 17 Dec, 2020
Maryam Nawaz faces backlash over deleted tweet ...
01:16 AM | 17 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Lux Style Awards 2020 allot everyone the best seat in house
10:27 AM | 17 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr