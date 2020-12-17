Pakistan FM Qureshi leaves for UAE today

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will leave for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on a two-day visit, the state broadcaster reported on Thursday.

According to the Foreign Office Spokesperson, the Foreign Minister will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest including regional and global issues.

He will also exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and the welfare of Pakistani diaspora. He will also meet Pakistani diaspora and interact with local and international media.