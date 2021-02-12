Pakistan reports 33 new deaths, 1270 fresh cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – As many as 33 people died and 1,270 new cases of coronavirus were reported across Pakistan over the last twenty-four hours.

According to the latest statistics, there are now 29,981 active cases in the country. As many as 518,164 people have so far recovered from the disease.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 2.348 million, over 107.1 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:10 GMT Thursday, the number of cases globally is 107,615,369, including 2,362,410 fatalities.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 27,340,882, including 473,873 fatalities.