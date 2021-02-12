Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 12 February 2021
10:22 AM | 12 Feb, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,800 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,850 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,863 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 100,460 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Karachi
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Quetta
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Attock
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Multan
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,800
|PKR 1,640
