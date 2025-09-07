Air Force Day: President, PM pay tribute to Pakistan flying heroes, martyrs

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is celebrating Air Force Day with pride and patriotic fervor, as leaders and citizens alike honor the courage, skill, and sacrifices of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

President Asif Ali Zardari paid glowing tribute to Air Force, calling it backbone of Pakistan’s air defense. He remembered the heroics of PAF personnel during the 1965 war, saying their bravery against overwhelming odds continues to inspire generations. The President also acknowledged the martyrs and veterans whose sacrifices have kept the nation safe.

Recalling recent operations like Marka-e-Haq and Bunyan-um-Marsoos, President Zardari said PAF pilots have always risen to challenges decisively, filling the nation with pride. He emphasized that the PAF’s modern capabilities are a powerful guarantee of Pakistan’s security, and pledged confidence in their continued vigilance over the country’s skies.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif commended PAF, calling it symbol of professionalism, strength, and unwavering dedication. He said the observance of Air Force Day reminds the younger generation of the valor and determination of Pakistan’s air warriors, who remain ever-ready to defend the nation.

As the country marks this day, the heroism of the Pakistan Air Force, from the legendary victories of 1965 to contemporary operations, remains beacon of courage, skill, and national pride.